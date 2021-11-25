Storm Arwen: Weather warning issued as first storm of season approaches
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
The first storm of the season has been named ahead of very strong winds forecast for parts of the UK and Ireland on Friday and Saturday.
Storm Arwen - named by the Met Office- will start to make its approach during the early hours of Friday morning.
A weather warning has been issued across Northern Ireland by the Met Office from 09:00 on Friday until 18:00 on Saturday.
Gusts of wind up to 100km/h - 60mph - are expected in exposed areas.
They are also expected along the north coast through the first part of the day; causing large waves and possible disruption.
Severe gales in excess of 105kmh/65mph are forecast around coastal areas later on Friday and into the early hours of Saturday, before easing slightly during the afternoon and evening.
Those winds, according to the Met Office warning, could cause some travel delays, damage to buildings, and possible power cuts.
Although the strongest winds will affect coastal areas, inland parts can also expect some very windy conditions.
In the Republic of Ireland, a severe weather warning has also been issued for County Donegal by Met Éireann.