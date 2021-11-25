Stephen McKinney given 20-year minimum term for Lu Na McKinney murder
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
A man who murdered his wife on a family boating holiday in County Fermanagh has been told he must serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.
Stephen McKinney, 45, of Castletown Square, Fintona, County Tyrone, was given a life sentence after being found guilty of murdering Lu Na McKinney.
The body of 35-year-old Mrs McKinney was found in Lough Erne beside a jetty on Devenish Island in April 2017.
While being led away on Thursday, he continued to protest his innocence.
"I'm innocent. I did not do this" he said.
The couple and their two children had moored at the jetty during an Easter holiday.
McKinney claimed his wife had fallen into the water after going on deck to check the mooring ropes.
He said he had gone into the water after her, grabbing her at first, but that she slipped from his grip and went underwater.
The prosecution described McKinney as "a controlling, manipulative, coercive man" who had grown tired of his wife.
They said the story he had told the police was a lie to cover up a planned, carefully thought-out murder.
