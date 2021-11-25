Stephen McKinney: The man who thought he got away with murder
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
Stephen McKinney thought he had got away with murder.
The death of his wife Lu Na during a holiday in County Fermanagh in April 2017 appeared to be a tragic boating accident.
The couple, who lived in Convoy in County Donegal, had hired a cruiser on Lough Erne for a three-night Easter break.
McKinney said the holiday was a treat for their two children and to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary the following month.
They headed to Devenish Island and its historic monastic site.
They had been told to stay on the east jetty which provides the main tourist access to the iconic round tower and ruins.
Instead, they moored at the more secluded west jetty where there were no other boats.
The couple spent the evening playing Monopoly with their children and drinking a few beers.
The weather that night was good, the water was calm, there was little wind, no rain, and a full moon.
'She was gone'
McKinney said his wife woke in the early hours to say she was worried that the boat was moving.
He claimed she went out on deck to check the mooring ropes when she slipped and fell into the water.
Lu Na could not swim and he said he jumped in after her and had tried his best to save her.
He described how she kept pulling him down and he lost his grip.
When he tried to look under the water for her, he said "she was gone".
McKinney made two 999 calls in which he could be heard crying and breathing heavily.
"I need to find my wife. I need Lu Na. I need to get Lu Na," he pleaded.
When a police boat arrived at the jetty, he said: "I see her. I see her. Oh my god, I see my wife."
A police officer recalled he could see a body very clearly in the moonlight close to the back of the cruiser.
Lu Na was recovered from the water but despite attempts to resuscitate her, she was dead.
McKinney told a police officer later than night: "I'm supposed to be a man and be there and save her.
"If only she was wearing a life jacket. I should have saved her."
The story unravels
But his story was a con, an attempt to try and conceal a murder.
There were inconsistencies in his account.
He told one police officer his wife had tripped or slipped and fell into the water, and another that he didn't see what happened but had heard a shout and a splash.
Lu Na had taken several sleeping tablets which he had bought on the internet.
He had tried to portray a happy marriage, but three months before she died, Lu Na had been to a solicitor to find out about getting a divorce.
The police believe two large water containers on the boat were used by McKinney to pour water over himself and make it appear he had gone into the water after his wife.
'Controlling, manipulative and coercive'
After McKinney, who is originally from Strabane in County Tyrone, was arrested, he maintained his innocence during police questioning.
He told police he would "give every single thing I have" to be with his wife again.
He also denied taking a last photograph of her asleep on the boat for his memories, instead saying it was because "she is beautiful".
McKinney was described by the prosecution as "a controlling, manipulative, coercive man who was determined to end his marriage on his terms, with the finality death offers".
They said he was tired of his wife but he was "not prepared to accept her divorcing him with the consequences that would entail for him and the children".
During his trial at Dungannon Crown Court, McKinney declined to go into the witness box.
It was a circumstantial case, but after listening to 12 weeks of evidence, it took less than two hours for the jury to find him guilty of murder.
McKinney is the only one who knows exactly what happened and how Lu Na ended up in the water.
At a sentencing hearing his defence lawyer said it could have been a spontaneous act, where he pushed his wife into the water knowing she could not swim and had taken sleeping tablets.
A prosecution lawyer insisted the murder was pre-planned and pre-meditated.
They described Lu Na as a vulnerable victim, due to the history of coercive and controlling behaviour she experienced in her marriage.
The presence of the children was a further aggravating factor, the lawyer argued, as "they weren't there by accident, they were there by design" to try and present an innocent picture of what happened.
Stephen McKinney will now spend a minimum of 20 years in prison before he is eligible to be considered for parole.