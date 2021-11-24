Belfast: Man in hospital after 'brutal' assault in lift
A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after being "brutally" assaulted in a lift in south Belfast.
It happened at Hartington Court, off the Dublin Road, at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The man had entered a building and was followed by two men into the lift where they attacked him.
He was headbutted and hit on the head with a bottle. He sustained rib injuries, a cut to his head and a slash to his face, and he is missing a tooth.
Police are trying to establish a motive for the attack and want anyone with information about it to contact them.