Belfast Trust investigates potential data breach after selling desk
The Belfast Health Trust is investigating a potential data breach after it was reported hundreds of trust documents were discovered in a desk purchased by a member of the public.
The pages were found in the drawers of the desk bought from a charity shop.
The documents contained personal information, including addresses, the Belfast Telegraph reported.
A Belfast Trust spokesperson said it wanted to undertake a thorough internal investigation.
The investigation will take place once the trust is able to evaluate where the data has come from, the spokesperson said.
"The trust takes the handling of personal sensitive data very seriously," they added.
Personal details of some staff members and job applicants, including phone numbers, were also included in the documents.
The Information Commissioner's Office said it had been made aware of a potential incident and would assess any further details.