Ballymoney: Major fire tackled at former poultry factory
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a former poultry factory in Ballymoney, County Antrim.
The fire is at the site of the former Fleming Poultry factory on the Ballymena Road in the town.
Residents in the area, including those on the Garryduff Road, have been advised to stay indoors and close all their windows.
Twelve pumping appliances and two aerial appliances are currently at the scene.
"It's a well-developed, significant fire," group commander David Nicholl said.
"We have resources from across the province at the incident at this time."
He said it was too early to establish how the fire started.