Antrim: Suspicious object declared to be an elaborate hoax

Army personnel examined the object before the scene was declared safe

A suspicious object which sparked a security alert in Antrim has been declared an elaborate hoax, police have said.

The security alert began just before 08:40 GMT on Monday after the object was spotted in the Meadow Lands area.

Niblock Road was closed at the junction with the Springfarm Road and a number of homes were evacuated while the Army examined the object.

The road has now reopened and the residents have been allowed back home.

A police inspector said the object has been taken away for further examination.

"Police would like to thank the local community for their patience during this safety operation," the officer added.

