Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,469 new coronavirus cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,843.
Another 1,469 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday, up from 1,406 on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are currently 378 Covid inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.
There are 36 being treated in intensive care units (ICU), up from 35 on Sunday.
Hospital occupancy is sitting at 103%.
Last updated 22 November at 14:20 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,916,048 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
1,356,343 of the jabs were first doses, 1,261,448 were second doses and 15,263 were third doses of the vaccine.
The remaining were booster jabs.
Last updated 22 November at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 4,181 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, down from 5,959 on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,609 as of Wednesday.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 688 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals.
There are 125 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 21 November at 14:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,378,445 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,605,288 people have had their first dose and 3,536,838 have had their second dose.
Some 236,319 people have received a single dose and 63,821 immunocompromised people have received their third dose.
Last updated 18 November at 14:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland