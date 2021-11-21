Chief vet call after bird flu confirmed in County Monaghan
Bird keepers have been urged to improve their biosecurity after avian influenza was confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in County Monaghan.
The chief vet for Northern Ireland and the agriculture minister made the call on Sunday.
The Irish government has ordered all bird keepers to house their flocks.
Officials said cases in Great Britain and Ireland suggests avian influenza could already be in Northern Ireland.
Restrictions were put in place after the virus was detected in wild birds earlier in November.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said there are no confirmed cases although officials have ruled out six suspected ones.
The strain of bird flu (H5N1) is described as "highly pathogenic", as it is often fatal to birds that catch it, and could pose a serious threat to the poultry industry.
A protection zone was introduced in Northern Ireland last week.
It bans poultry gatherings and bird keepers are already taking steps to protect their flocks.
The restrictions apply to everyone, from hobby flock owners to commercial farmers.
Experts agree the risk to public health is very low.