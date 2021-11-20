Covid-19: Protesters petition Robin Swann over care home Covid rules
By Catherine Morrison
BBC News NI
- Published
A protest has been held at Stormont to highlight the continuing difficulties faced by people living in care homes.
Residents' relatives said pandemic restrictions are having a detrimental affect on their loved ones.
They are calling on Health Minister Robin Swann to ensure guidance on issues like visiting is implemented consistently across the sector.
They also want policies, including 14-day isolation periods after hospital stays, to be re-examined.
Christina Girvan's father, who is in a care home, has just completed two stints of 14 days of isolation.
She said he cannot understand why he is not allowed to leave his room.
"Myself and many other families feel that the pathway is too slow, and it's not in line with the easing of restrictions for the rest of society," she said.
And she said that she believed other family members should be allowed in to homes.
Restrictions on visiting in care homes were eased in the middle of October.
The Department of Health said up to four people from no more than two households could now visit, with a maximum of four such visits per week allowed.
However, this may not fully apply if the care home has an active Covid-19 outbreak.
The arrangements are set out in the Department of Health's Visiting With Care - A Pathway document.
Sandra and Brian's 52-year-old daughter, Cathy, who has a severe learning disability and other conditions, has been unable to attend her usual day centre because she lives in a care home.
"We're here campaigning for her to have equal rights, the same as her friends with disabilities living in the community," Sandra said.
"She can't go to her day centre she's attended for the last 30 years every day, and she is just a little lost soul now, she is just living her own nightmare because there's nothing for her to do except watch television."
The Department of Health has been contacted for a comment.