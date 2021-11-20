Covid-19: Police close road due to protest at Belfast City Hall
An anti-vaccine mandate protest outside Belfast City Hall has led to a road closure and buses being diverted.
A large crowd has gathered outside the gates of city hall with many carrying anti-vaccine and anti-Covid certification placards and banners.
Inside the city hall grounds, the Christmas Market has opened for the first time since 2019.
In a statement, the police said: "Donegall Square North has been closed due to a large gathering."
Situated in the grounds of Belfast City Hall, all visitors to the market need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test.
A large number of police officers gathered in the city centre ahead of the protest, which began about 15:00 GMT.
A number of buses have been diverted, including Glider services. Others bus services face delays.
#MET #GLIDER Services are on diversion in Belfast City Centre at present due to a protest at City Hall.— Translink (@Translink_NI) November 20, 2021
ℹ️ Find out the diversionary route here 👉 https://t.co/M3OPYMiy1l
On Wednesday, a majority of Stormont ministers backed the introduction of a Covid certification scheme despite opposition from the Democratic Unionist Party.
Under the measure, people have to provide a vaccine passport or proof of a Covid test result to access nightclubs, pubs or restaurants.