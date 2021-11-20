BBC News

Covid-19: Police close road due to protest at Belfast City Hall

A large crowd gathered outside the gates of Belfast City Hall on Saturday

An anti-vaccine mandate protest outside Belfast City Hall led to a road closure and buses being diverted.

A large crowd gathered outside the gates of city hall with many carrying anti-vaccine and anti-Covid certification placards and banners.

Inside the city hall grounds, the Christmas Market has opened for the first time since 2019.

Police closed Donegall Square North due to a "large gathering" but the road has since reopened.

Situated in the grounds of Belfast City Hall, all visitors to the market need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test.

The protest has led to some buses being diverted

A large number of police officers gathered in the city centre ahead of the protest, which began about 15:00 GMT.

A number of buses have been diverted, including Glider services. Others bus services face delays.

Translink has details of the routes that have been changed on its website.

On Wednesday, a majority of Stormont ministers backed the introduction of a Covid certification scheme despite opposition from the Democratic Unionist Party.

Under the measure, people have to provide a vaccine passport or proof of a Covid test result to access nightclubs, pubs or restaurants.

The Christmas market is taking place inside the grounds of Belfast City Hall

