Man robbed and threatened at knifepoint in south Belfast
A 24-year-old man has been robbed after two men got into his car and threatened him at knifepoint in south Belfast.
It happened at about 01:00 GMT in Raby Street on Saturday.
Det Sgt Stephen Gardiner said that man was parked in his car when a woman approached the vehicle and rapped his window.
Two men then approached the car before one got into the front passenger seat, armed with a knife, while the second got into the rear seat.
The man in the front took the victim's phone.
Despite attempts by the suspects to keep the victim in the car, he managed to get out and run towards the Ormeau Road where he was helped by members of the public.
Police appeal
The man who got into the front of the victim's car is described as being aged in his 40s with short dark hair and was wearing a t-shirt and shorts.
The woman is described as being aged in her mid-to-late 30s with dark hair in a ponytail.
The victim was uninjured but police said it had been a "distressing" incident for him.
Police are appealing to anyone with information, who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 106 of 20/11/21.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.