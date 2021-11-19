Fermanagh: Firefighters attending window factory blaze
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
More than 50 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a factory near Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.
Crews have been sent from across Northern Ireland to the Timoney Windows and Toughened Glass site on Tattygare Road.
It is thought the fire started in an electrical generator just before 14:00 BST on Friday and spread to buildings used to make PVC doors and windows.
Black smoke from the blaze can be seen for miles.
Water is being pumped from a nearby lake and aerial appliances are being used to put out the flames.
The firefighting operation is likely to continue into the night.