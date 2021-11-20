Belfast Christmas Market-goers must prove Covid-19 status
By Claire Graham
BBC News NI
- Published
Belfast's Christmas Market opens Saturday after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Situated in the grounds of Belfast City Hall, all visitors will need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test.
Organisers had previously said the rule would only apply on weekends and busy days.
But a day before opening, they announced it would be in place at all times.
In a statement, organisers said the decision was taken ahead of Northern Ireland's Covid passport scheme, which is likely to be introduced on 29 November.
Organisers said safety of staff and customers was of "paramount importance".
They said those seeking entry into the market may be asked to provide one of the following:
- A Covid passport or Proof of vaccination
- Proof of a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours
- Evidence of a negative lateral flow test taken in the previous 48 hours
- Proof of a positive PCR test taken in the previous 30 to 180 days.
They added: "We are recommending mask-wearing for all those in attendance and will be providing hand sanitising stations throughout the market.
"We are also encouraging payment using card rather than cash where possible."