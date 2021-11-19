Belfast: Jordan Kennedy jailed after admitting mother's murder
A Belfast man who admitted murdering his mother has been given a life sentence.
Jordan Kennedy, 23, from Haywood Avenue in the city's south, appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to the murder of his 39-year old mother.
Emma Jane McParland was found fatally stabbed at her flat off Ormeau Road last April.
Kennedy's minimum sentence will be decided after a hearing next February.
Mr Justice O'Hara said he would make a decision soon after that hearing.
He said the the purpose of the hearing would be "to hear a plea of mitigation on your behalf and to consider any other relevant matters" before deciding on the minimum amount of time Kennedy will spend in prison before being eligible to be considered for release.
"Your life sentence, which you must serve and which I must impose on you for the murder on the 22nd of April 2020, is imposed now."
Kennedy was then remanded back into custody.