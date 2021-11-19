Covid-19: Seven more deaths and 1,690 new coronavirus cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Seven Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,827.
Another 1,690 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Friday, up from 1,681 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are 410 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 419 on Thursday.
There are 33 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 34 on Thursday.
Last updated 19 November at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,890,873 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
Of those, 1,354,392 are first doses, 1,259,572 are second doses, 15,573 are third doses and 261,336 are boosters.
Last updated 19 November at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 4,650 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, up from 3,633 on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,609 as of Wednesday.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 643 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals.
There are 118 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 18 November at 14:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,435,732 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,603,627 people have had their first dose and 3,534,373 have had their second dose.
Some 236,310 people have received a single dose and 61,422 immunocompromised people have received their third dose.
Last updated 18 November at 14:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland