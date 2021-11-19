Covid-19: Nisra records 62 further deaths in Northern Ireland
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
A further 62 Covid-19 related deaths were registered in Northern Ireland in the week up to 12 November.
That is three more than the 59 reported for the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
It brings the agency's total, based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, to 3,762.
The Department of Health's total, up to last Friday, based on a positive test being recorded, was 2,788.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
Of the agency's measure, just over two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in hospital (68.9%).
There have been 1,133 care home resident deaths, accounting for slightly less than a third (30.0%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
People aged 75 and over accounted for 74.0% of the 3,762 Covid-19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 12 November 2021.
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 12 November was 403, an increase of three from the previous week.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid Ulster council areas have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.3% and 8.1% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.3% and 6.6% respectively), according to the Nisra figures.
The figures also show that Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh council areas both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (2.4 and 2.1 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths).