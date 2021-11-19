Major packaging manufacturer AMP to open factory in NI
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
One of the world's biggest packaging firms is to build a major new factory close to north Belfast.
AMP, part of the Ardagh Group, says it will represent an investment of around $200m (£149m).
The firm says it will start recruitment next year and hopes to be operational in 2023.
It adds that the facility will "service the growing needs of AMP's beverage customers in Ireland, the UK and Europe".
Details on the precise number of jobs are still being finalised but AMP says it will "lead to the creation of a large number of full-time jobs for engineers, technicians and other roles".
More to follow