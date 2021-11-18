New IRA accused bailed as ex-Sinn Féin MLA cousin puts up surety
A Londonderry man accused of attending a New IRA leadership meeting has been granted bail on the condition that his former Sinn Féin MLA cousin lodges a £50,000 cash surety.
Patrick McDaid, 51, of Magowan Park, Derry, secured release after Raymond McCartney agreed to lodge the money.
Mr McDaid is among 10 people facing prosecution following a joint MI5/PSNI surveillance operation.
The judge highlighted the potential repercussions of a bail violation.
He told Mr McCartney: "If anything goes wrong here, it's reputationally damaging to the party you have been a prominent member of over a long period of time."
Mr McDaid faces charges of IRA membership and preparing for acts of terrorism in connection with meetings in Omagh, County Tyrone between February and July last year.
Prosecutors have claimed those in attendance debated the possible kidnapping of drug dealers to get weapons and a £500,000 ransom.
Secretly recorded talks also explored potential bombing campaigns, cyber attacks and securing the backing of a foreign government hostile to the United Kingdom, previous courts have heard.
Prosecutors have said transcripts show Mr McDaid is a senior member within the dissident republican paramilitary group.
But the defence has described the meetings as just an "echo chamber" for talks about a bygone era of Irish republicanism.
On Thursday, retired politician Mr McCartney was advised that a £50,000 cash guarantee would be required from him due to the seriousness of the charge.
"Yes, I'm prepared to (do so)," he confirmed.
'I do not advocate violence'
Questioned by the prosecution, he said he knew nothing about the transcripts of the alleged meetings.
"If Patrick is granted bail he will adhere to conditions, the other stuff is not a matter for me to make a judgment on," he added.
During the hearing the judge pressed the accused to publicly distance himself from politically-motivated violence.
Appearing from prison via video-link, Mr McDaid expressed concerns that anything he said could be misinterpreted.
But he then added: "I do not advocate violence. I don't say that violence is a way forward."
Following that declaration, the judge ruled: "I'm minded to grant bail on the basis that I interpret what Mr McDaid has said as a disavowal of the use of violence for political ends, achieving political change."
Strict conditions of his release include a ban on contacting any co-accused or attending dissident republican events.
The judge warned Mr McDaid that any breach will have dramatic consequences.
He added: "It will also have significant repercussions for Mr McCartney, and it will also impact upon the reputation of the party Mr McCartney has been a member of and served for a considerable period of time, including as an MLA and as a prominent member of the justice committee at Stormont."