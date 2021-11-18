Lisburn grandfather jailed for machete attack on cousin
- Published
A 46-year-old grandfather-of-six who attacked his cousin with a machete has been given a four-year sentence.
Martin Ward, from Belvoir Court, Lisburn, admitted wounding his cousin and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place in September last year.
The court heard the injured man was in his car with his wife and daughters when he saw Ward's car behind him.
Ward then chased the victim and struck him in the head, causing a 4cm wound that required staples.
At Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, the judge said the "extremely violent incident" at Stewartstown Roundabout caused fear in members of the public.
A prosecutor said a family disagreement had caused "some animosity" between the two men.
'Could have crushed his skull'
He said although the injury was "at the lower end", Ward's culpability was high.
A defence barrister said his client held "immense feelings of shame and guilt" about what he did.
The barrister said the attack stemmed from a family disagreement but "that a line has now been drawn under it".
Judge Rafferty noted Ward's limited criminal record but said it was a serious offence.
He told Ward "that blow could easily have crushed his [victim's] skull".
Ward will serve two years in prison, followed by two years out on license.