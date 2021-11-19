Brexit: UK and EU negotiators to assess NI progress
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The UK and EU chief Brexit negotiators will meet later to assess whether progress has been made on Northern Ireland.
The EU has proposed reforms to improve the operation of the Northern Ireland deal, which is known as the protocol.
The UK wants more fundamental change, including removing the European Court of Justice from an oversight role.
The UK is threatening to suspend parts of the deal if it does not get the outcome it wants.
Officials have been holding technical talks in Brussels this week focusing on customs and the supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
The European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic has suggested a breakthrough on medicines is possible.
Late on Thursday night, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said there was "serious intent" in the EU to solve the disagreement on Northern Ireland.
He said the "mood music" surrounding EU-UK negotiations had improved in recent weeks but he admitted feeling "frustrated" that the issue had hindered the "full flowering" of the two sides' alliance.
The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU in October 2019 as a way to avoid a hardening of the Irish land border.
It leaves Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, meaning goods can flow freely with the Republic of Ireland.
However, goods arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are now subject to checks and control, amounting to an "Irish Sea border".
Article 16 of the protocol allows unilateral "safeguard" measures to be taken if either the EU or UK concludes that the deal is leading to serious practical problems or causing diversion of trade.
That would amount to suspension of parts of the deal.
On Thursday the UK's Brexit Minister Lord Frost reiterated that Article 16 remained an option for the UK.
He said: "I want to be clear that as the responsible minister that I would not recommend any outcome from these negotiations that I did not believe safeguarded political, economic and social stability in Northern Ireland.
"In such circumstances we would obviously need to provide the necessary safeguards using Article 16.
"These safeguards remain very much on the table and they are a legitimate provision in the protocol."
The EU believes that the use of Article 16 is unjustified and would be used by the UK as pretext to repudiate the protocol.
This week Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that if the UK triggered Article 16 it would be seen as "a big deal" in EU member states and that the response would be "robust".
But he added that "everybody is now focusing on negotiation and trying to find solutions".