Derry Girls: Drama graduate's dreams come true
By Dean McLaughlin
BBC News NI
- Published
A drama graduate from Londonderry who has cerebral palsy says his dreams came true when he became an extra on series three of the comedy show Derry Girls.
Eamonn Doherty and his friend Sean McGlinchey - a former professional boxer from Derry - campaigned on social media for months.
The writer of the Channel 4 series, Lisa McGee, heard Eamonn was a fan and said yes to his request.
Eamonn was born with cerebral palsy which affects his movement and speech.
He graduated in July this year and wants to follow his dreams to be a writer and actor.
"I want to inspire people to chase their dreams to write and act," said the 22-year-old.
Eamonn and his friend Sean arrived on set in Derry recently and then had to roll back the years as their 21st century style didn't quite fit the bill for the 1990s show.
"We had to bring our own black and white clothes and they even had to change our hairstyles because they were too modern," Sean McGlinchey said.
"For Eamonn to have a degree and have cerebral palsy is a massive deal for him and his family," Sean added.
"He's a massive Derry Girls fan so we decided to push hard to get on it. Eamonn messaged the cast directly and I tried whatever influence I have on Twitter to contact Lisa McGee too."
Derry Boys in Derry Girls maybe 👀👀👀👀 #derrygirls pic.twitter.com/YJe0dpwXqq— Sean Mc Glinchey (@mummys_bhoy) November 11, 2021
Filming was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but resumed in recent months.
"It might be a small thing to be an extra in the cast but this was a massive opportunity for Eamonn," Sean said.
"We can't say anything about the scene really, but Eamonn was in a pretty prominent position so hopefully he will be seen."
The symptoms of cerebral palsy are not usually obvious just after a baby is born. They normally become noticeable during the first two or three years of a child's life.
The severity of symptoms can vary significantly. Some people only have minor problems, while others may be severely disabled.
"I think it's great to show that some things are possible even if you have a disability," Eamonn said.
"I had a massive smile on my face."