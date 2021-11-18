Limavady: Man charged over shotgun and ammunition seizure
- Published
A 50-year-old man has been charged with possessing a shotgun and ammunition after the items were discovered during police searches in Limavady on Monday.
David Bond, from Anderson Park in the town, has been charged with possessing the items with intent, under suspicious circumstances and without a licence.
Police told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the "slam fire" shotgun and two cartridges were in Mr Bond's shed.
It follows searches into suspected North Antrim UDA criminality.
The detective said Mr Bond claimed to have been asked to dispose of the gun by a member of the public two weeks earlier.
He said Mr Bond revealed in police interviews that he planned to bury the gun but "got waylaid".
Police objected to bail, citing the serious nature of the allegations and their concerns that the accused may commit further offences.
District Judge Broderick said he did "recognise the serious nature" of the alleged offences but the accused had "a limited criminal record".
Mr Bond was granted bail, subject to a number of conditions, with the case adjourned until 15 December.