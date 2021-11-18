Covid-19 booster doses administered to 46% in Northern Ireland
- Published
Forty six per cent of those currently eligible for a Covid-19 booster or third dose in Northern Ireland have been vaccinated, according to the Department of Health.
Latest figures indicate that 243,000 people have been given the shot, which is 22% of the target population.
In the last week, 76,000 booster doses were distributed.
Booster doses are intended to top up protection and help limit the spread of the virus over winter.
People aged 40-49 are now entitled to have a booster jab, six months after their second dose.
Health Minister Robin Swann said he was pleased to see numbers for booster doses accelerating and said he intended to announce walk-in and pop-up clinics to complement ongoing work.
On Wednesday, First Minister Paul Givan said hundreds of thousands of those eligible for booster doses in Northern Ireland had not been contacted.
"These are people who have already received the vaccine, they've no problem receiving the vaccine, they are doubly vaccinated," he said.
The head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme has defended the delivery of the programme amid accusations it was lagging behind the rest of the UK.
Patricia Donnelly said care homes had been prioritised in the booster roll-out.
She said this was part of a deliberate strategy to treat the most vulnerable first and was more time consuming than running larger hubs.
"The numbers will be smaller. The easiest thing in world is to run a big vaccination centre, you know you can get the numbers through.
"But we had to use the staff out with the most vulnerable group and we don't regret that, that was the right decision.
"So now that we've got that completed and it was only just recently completed, now we're able to divert that resource into running bigger centres."
Ms Donnelly said the programme had also relied on GPs who had been provided with very large packs of Pfizer doses that needed to be used within a three-week period.
This meant they had to wait until enough of their patients had reached their six-month dose interval.
"I know some people got frustrated but GPs really pulled out the stops on this," she said.