South Armagh: Underground cannabis factory 'worth £36k' discovered

Image source, PSNI

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of an underground cannabis factory in south Armagh on Wednesday afternoon.

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £36,000 and criminal assets believed to be valued at more than £20,000 were recovered during the search of a property in the Seafin Road area of Killeavy.

The men, aged 39 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

They have been released on police bail.

Police said their investigation into this "sophisticated operation" was ongoing.

