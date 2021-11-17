Edward Meenan: Accused had victim's blood on clothing, court told
- Published
The trial of three men accused of murdering a Londonderry man has heard the victim's blood was found on two of the accused's clothing.
The body of Edward Meenan was found in Creggan Street on 25 November 2018.
The 52-year-old had been stabbed more than 40 times.
Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode and Ryan Walters, 22, of Station Park, Crossgar, are charged with Mr Meenan's murder.
Londonderry Crown Court, which is sitting in Belfast, heard on Wednesday that clothing belonging to Mr Creswell and Mr Walters were analysed and found to contain the victim's blood.
Analysis was also carried out on blood found at the scene in 20 Creggan Street and an alleyway behind that address.
Claire Carroll, a senior forensic examiner, told the court she attended the scene on 25 November 2018 at around 11:50 GMT.
She said blood stains were found in the kitchen of the Creggan Street house, on a chair and in other locations.
The court heard blood was also found in the backyard of the premises including what Ms Carroll called "a large pool of blood consistent with blood flowing from open wounds for a period of time".
She said the blood was "one billion times" more likely to have come from the deceased.
Ms Carroll was asked about items of clothing she was given to examine that were attributed to Mr Creswell.
She said she examined a Celtic FC shirt, Nike slippers, tracksuit bottoms and a hooded top, all of which had various degrees of blood on them.
Analysis revealed mixed DNA profiles but the major contributor was Edward Meenan, she said.
Ms Carroll was also asked about Adidas trainers found at the address of Mr Walters.
She said blood was found on various parts of the trainers but evidence suggested the shoes had been wiped or cleaned.
When asked about her analysis of this blood, she said the major contributor was Edward Meenan.
Blood stains were also found on a pair of tracksuit bottoms recovered from Mr Walters address. Ms Carroll said analysis showed the DNA of Edward Meenan was a major contributor.
Blood stains found on a tracksuit top taken from the same address were also examined and Ms Carroll said the DNA of Edward Meenan "could not be excluded".
The trial continues.