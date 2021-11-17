Robin Swann: Man charged with making threats to kill health minister
- Published
A 44-year-old man from County Down has been charged with making threats to kill Health Minister Robin Swann.
William Herbert Hawkes of Ardmillan Crescent in Newtownards is accused of posting messages on Twitter relating to the minister.
He is also accused of harassing Mr Swann and improper use of electronic communications.
Appearing by videolink at Newtownards' Magistrates Court, he spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.
A police constable told the court that on 15 November Mr Swann reported that threatening messages had been posted on Twitter, including one which read: "I would advocate the killing of Northern Ireland's health minister."
The court was told there were about 10 messages, all of which were similar.
Devices were seized during a police search of the defendant's property.
The court heard the defendant has refused to provide details of passwords for those devices.
Applying for bail, a solicitor for the accused said his client was a carer for his elderly mother and father.
The solicitor queried what technical evidence the police had linking his client with the messages.
The court was told that although passwords have not been provided, the police believe the tweets were sent from the accused's Twitter account.
The judge said the fact that the defendant was given a probation order in the same court on 4 November for similar offences last year was a "difficulty".
"Bail is refused because of the risk of further offences.
"This case may well go to the crown court, it is that serious.
"The fact the defendant withheld his passwords is a factor in that - if he withholds his passwords he will prolong his remand time."
Mr Hawkes has been ordered to appear again in court on 15 December.