Randalstown: Police appeal after accelerant poured through letterbox
A County Antrim flat was set on fire after accelerant was reportedly poured through the letterbox, police said.
Detectives are appealing for information following the fire at the Neillsbrook View property in Randalstown early on Tuesday morning.
There were two male occupants in the property at the time.
Both suffered the effects of smoke inhalation and one remains in hospital, police said.
Police said they were treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.
One of the occupants of the house smashed an upstairs window in an attempt to get out of the property.
Police said the suspects were wearing black clothing with hoods up and masks.
The door was damaged and the flat was left smoke damaged in the incident.
Norther Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene and the fire was out on arrival with neighbours assisting to pour jugs of water on the fire.
Police said they we are working to establish a motive and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.