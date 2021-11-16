Covid-19: Vaccine passports should already be in place, says Naomi Long
Covid-19 vaccine certification checks should have already been introduced in Northern Ireland, Justice Minister Naomi Long has said.
Her comment comes after Health Minister Robin Swann said the Stormont executive would discuss a mandatory Covid-19 passport scheme this week.
Mrs Long said the system should have been brought in when some Covid-19 restrictions were eased last month.
But she acknowledged that vaccine passports were not "the silver bullet".
Nightclubs reopened in Northern Ireland on 31 October after social distancing was scrapped in hospitality settings.
Mrs Long told BBC News NI: "I felt that the time to do this was at the point when we were making additional relaxations.
"Those who are vaccinated are less likely to become seriously ill, and if they're less likely to be seriously ill they're less likely to put pressure on the health service."
But she said it was important to maintain that other measures for dealing with Covid-19.
"[Vaccine passports are] not going to be the one thing which sets us out and deals with the fact we have rising Covid levels in the community," she said.
"The thing that's most likely to do that is people taking personal responsibility."
Since July, people in the Republic of Ireland have had to show proof of their jabs for indoor hospitality.