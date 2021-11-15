Covid-19: Robin Swann calls for NI passport scheme
Health Minister Robin Swann has said "now is the time" for a phased introduction of a mandatory Covid-19 passport scheme in Northern Ireland.
He said the Northern Ireland Executive will discuss the proposal on Wednesday.
Mr Swann's call follows what he said was "high community transmission" of Covid in the past week.
The UUP MLA said ministers will consider which settings may require people to show Covid-19 certificates to gain entry.
"The domestic certification app has been in place - it's been up and running for over a week and I would encourage people to download it to ensure they have it when they need it," Mr Swann said.
The health minister said it would irresponsible to take everything off the table with regards to Covid-19 restrictions.
"We have seen the effect the Covid-19 booster has on reducing hospitalisation," he said.
"We are seeing high community transmission and that transfers eventually intro hospital pressures."
He said people coming forward to "take the vaccine and get their boosters" would help to reduce transmission of the virus.