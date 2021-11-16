Edward Meenan killing: 'Impossible' to determine fatal stab wound
- Published
A Londonderry murder victim was stabbed so many times that it is impossible to determine which wound caused his death, a court has heard.
The body of Edward Meenan was found in Creggan Street on 25 November 2018.
The 52-year-old had been stabbed more than 40 times.
Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode and Ryan Walters, 22, of Station Park, Crossgar, are charged with Mr Meenan's murder.
Sinead White, 38, of St Brecan's Park in Derry, has pleaded guilty to withholding information about an assault linked to the killing of Mr Meenan.
'Impossible task'
State pathologist Dr James Lynas told Londonderry Crown Court, which is sitting in Belfast, that the cause of Mr Meenan's death was multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.
Mr Meenan suffered wounds to the face, chest and right arm, Dr Lynas said.
The pathologist was asked if he could determine which stab wound would have been the cause of death.
"The sheer number of stab wounds made this task impossible," he replied.
Earlier on Tuesday, a witness told the jury he saw one of the accused "shovelling" something onto a fire in the early hours of 25 November.
Thomas Friel told the court he had left his mother's house at Little Diamond, near where the body of Mr Meenan was found, at around 02:45 GMT to go to his girlfriend's home.
He told the jury as he came out of the house he saw a man in a hooded top in his garden.
Mr Friel said he could see a group of six people in a neighbouring back garden, including Sinead White, Sean Rodgers and another man who he said he had known for a number of years.
'They were burning something'
Mr Friel told the jury he walked over to the garden and asked the man in the hooded top why he had been in his garden.
He told the court the people in the garden "were burning something".
He said that Sean Rodgers had a shovel in his hand and was shovelling something onto the fire. The witness said he could see black smoke and red embers.
Mr Friel said he spoke to Sean Rodgers but he did not acknowledge him. He also told the court he did not recognise the three other people present.
He said the six people all appeared to be drunk.
Under cross-examination, the witness agreed that he had been drinking for quite some time that day.