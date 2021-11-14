Craigavon: Ambulances diverted from hospital due to 'extreme pressure'
- Published
Ambulances are being diverted away from Craigavon Area Hospital except in immediate life threatening situations as the hospital is under "extreme pressure".
On Sunday evening the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said the hospital was at full capacity, with long waiting times in the Emergency Department (ED).
They also have a high number of Covid-19 inpatients.
The Western, Belfast and Northern Trusts have tweeted that they will be supporting Craigavon Area Hospital.
However, in social media posts, hospitals have said this will increase pressure on "already busy" EDs.
Patients across trusts have been urged only attend if their condition requires emergency care and not to request an ambulance unless in an emergency.
'Seriously ill children seen first'
The Belfast Trust's Children's Emergency Department is also extremely busy.
In a tweet the trust said: "Seriously ill or injured children will be seen first. There may be a long wait for anyone not in urgent need."
1/3 URGENT UPDATE: Craigavon Area Hospital is under extreme pressure - we are at full capacity, there are long waits in our Emergency Department and high numbers of Covid-19 inpatients. pic.twitter.com/hDl9VvhBQ7— Southern Trust (@SouthernHSCT) November 14, 2021
Craigavon Area Hospital is appealing for any staff who are available to work to please contact the patient flow team, which will "enable us to open additional beds"
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) warned that their work to alleviate pressures for the hospital may lead to longer response times for other callers with less serious complaints.
1/2 While we seek to support the Southern Trust to alleviate pressures at Craigavon Area Hospital, NIAS will continue to prioritise the most seriously ill to ensure they receive the quickest response possible. https://t.co/8z2iYSN3j6— NIAS (@NIAS999) November 14, 2021
They apologised for the delay and asked that the public only calls 999 when absolutely essential.
SDLP MLA for Upper Bann Dolores Kelly said it was "shocking news"
"Tremendous pressure on our health care service and staff. Please do your bit by keeping safe and heeding the warning," she added.
UUP leader and MLA Upper Bann Doug Beattie described the situation as "extremely concerning".