Spend Local: Economy minister urges public to use £100 cards
- Published
People are being urged to use their £100 Spend Local cards, with less than a month to go until the scheme ends.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said more than £50m had been spent in the retail, hospitality and service sectors.
More than 1.3 million cards have been dispatched to applicants and about a million have been activated.
The £145m scheme was set up by the Stormont executive to boost sales for businesses that were badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Lyons said "traders have reported a noticeable uplift in footfall" and it was "vital that these cards are all activated and used".
He said that everyone should "use their cards to support businesses in their local area".
'Spend it now, spend it all'
"I have been hugely encouraged by how the people of Northern Ireland have embraced this message," he said.
Mr Lyons said that in order to maximise the benefits to businesses, "all cardholders should use the card to its maximum effect by spending the full £100".
People should "spend it now, spend it all and spend it local", he said.
"For anyone who has some balance left on their card, no matter how small, I urge you to use every penny and spend it locally.
"If you also want to spend a little of your own money in your local shop as well to make a bigger purchase, then all the better.
"Maximise the Spend Local card because every penny spent on our high streets will help."
This month the deadline to use the £100 Spend Local cards was extended by two weeks until 14 December.
Applications for the scheme opened on 27 September and closed on 25 October.