Conlig: Man dies after two-vehicle crash
A man in his 40s has died following a two-vehicle crash in Conlig, County Down.
The collision involving a silver Skoda Octavia estate taxi and a white Honda motorcycle took place on the Bangor Road at about 01:30 GMT on Sunday.
Police said the man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, "but sadly passed away".
The Bangor Road had been closed in both directions, but has now re-opened.
Police have appealed for information about the incident.