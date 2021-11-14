Remembrance Sunday commemorations to take place in NI
Remembrance Sunday commemorations are to take place in towns and cities across Northern Ireland later.
The Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl will lay a wreath at the cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall after a ceremony at 11:00 GMT.
Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan is also due to attend.
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin will lay a wreath at the cenotaph in Enniskillen before attending a service in St Macartin's Cathedral.
He is continuing the annual tradition set by former taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2012.
In 1987, 12 people were killed by an IRA bomb during the County Fermanagh town's Remembrance ceremony.
Sunday's event will mark the 34th anniversary of the bombing.
Enniskillen Royal British Legion is filming and live-streaming the Act of Remembrance ceremony at the cenotaph which can be accessed through St Macartin's Cathedral website from 10:45 GMT.
Others expected to attend will be the deputy US consul general Chris Rendo, the honorary consul of the Republic of Poland, Jerome Mullan and veterans commissioner, former Ulster Unionist MP Danny Kinahan.
Last year, due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, numbers at events were more limited.
On Thursday 11 November events were held in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark Armistice Day.