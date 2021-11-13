Newtownards: Four arrested over bus hijacking released
Four men who were arrested after a bus was hijacked and burnt out in Abbot Drive, in Newtownards, County Down on 1 November, have been released.
Detectives have said they believe the attack was carried out by members of a local UVF faction.
Police conducted searches of four properties in the Newtownards and Bangor areas on Friday morning.
The four arrested men, aged 36, 41, 48 and 55, were released on Saturday following questioning.
It was reported that the men who boarded the bus made reference to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Police said the investigation continues.