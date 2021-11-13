Ballymena: Man charged after drugs seized in UDA investigation
Police investigating drugs crime linked to loyalist paramilitaries have charged a man and seized £10,000 of suspected cocaine.
The 38-year-old was arrested after a car was stopped on the Carnlough Road in Ballymena at about 16:30 GMT on Friday.
The drugs were found after a search of the vehicle.
Police said detectives "investigating drugs criminality linked to South East Antrim UDA" made the arrest.
The man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled with intent to supply.
He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday