Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,806 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,787.
Another 1,806 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, up from 1,087 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 291,579 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
Up-to-date hospital numbers will not be available until Monday as the Department of Health does not update its Covid dashboard at weekends.
On Friday, there were 397 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 387 on Thursday.
There were 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 37 on Thursday.
Last updated 13 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,801,975 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
Last updated 13 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,566.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,642 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 5,483 on Friday.
There are 556 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, of which 107 are in intensive care units.
Last updated 12 November at 14:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,358,189 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,594,746 people have had their first dose and 3,527,177 have had their second dose.
Some 236,266 people have received a single dose vaccine.
Last updated 11 November at 18:45 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland