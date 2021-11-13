Former Ulster Unionist Party councillor Harold McKee joins TUV
A former MLA who quit the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) over its "liberal values" has joined the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV).
Harold McKee criticised UUP leader Doug Beattie for advising members to leave their Christianity at the door.
He is currently a councillor for Newry, Mourne and Down,
TUV leader Jim Allister described Mr McKee as a "conviction politician and as such is a good fit with TUV following his principled resignation".
Mr McKee was elected as an MLA for South Down in May 2016 but lost his seat in the March 2017 assembly elections.
In a statement, he thanked other unionist parties "for their words of encouragement in upholding my Christian faith in the political arena and their offers to have a conversation on my political direction".
"Whenever I left the Ulster Unionist Party, I notified the CEO (chief executive officer) of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council of my intention to become an independent councillor for the immediate period to allow some time before deciding what my political future holds," he added.
"While I had no intention of making a move to any party anytime soon, I was drawn on the basis of many of my messages and phone calls towards Traditional Unionist Voice."
Following Mr McKee's departure last month, the UUP said they were sorry that he had decided his political future no longer lay with the party, but thanked him for his service and wished him well.