COP26: 'Nearly, not quite there' as talks enter last days
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
It's a very different atmosphere in COP26 - there were no queues to get in, the crowds have definitely thinned out and inside the venue, many of the catering units are now closed.
There have been tears and good wishes, as people say goodbye to newly-made friends.
Some of the pavilions where countries were exhibiting their climate innovations and concerns have already been cleared and taken home.
And as we sit in the Hydro Action Zone, the stages, chairs and tables in the event rooms around us are being broken down and packed away.
But further into the Blue Zone, the talking is continuing.
One commentator I spoke to was anticipating a "very" late night, followed by a busy start to the weekend.
But the consensus seems to be that we are "nearly, but not quite" there.
While the draft agreement has been watered down in its wording, vulnerable nations are still hopeful the final text that gets over the line will be clearer, firmer and definite in its stated aims.
The feeling is that, overall, this has been a positive COP - but the final say on how it will be remembered will be reserved for when the ink begins to dry on the paper.