Electric cars: No NI bid for charging point funding scheme
By Claire Graham
BBC News NI
- Published
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK yet to apply for funding to provide electric car charge points in residential areas.
The £20m On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme is aimed at improving charge options for people who live on terraced streets or in flats.
It was announced in February 2021.
Almost 1,500 charge points have been installed - with 3,000 more planned - in England, Scotland and Wales to date.
A consortium of all councils in Northern Ireland has been created in a bid to get an application in before the end of the financial year.
The lead at Derry City and Strabane District Council said confusion over responsibility for paths has led to a delay.
Leo Strawbridge told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra only councils can apply for the funding but it is the Department for Infrastructure which is normally responsible for the streets and footpaths.
"There was a bit of mixed communications there from the point of view that the councils didn't see this as their responsibility, whereas I believe this is our responsibility which is why I formed this consortium.'
"We've moved as fast as we can. But it's about getting agreement from all the councils to do it. And sometimes that is more difficult than it sounds."
"I know this is something that should be easy to do, that all councils should be looking to do this in a way that is structured and formalised."
Mark McCall from the Electric Vehicle Association Northern Ireland said the funding was key to improving infrastructure.
"Around a third of homes in Northern Ireland do not have off-street parking so charging at home is going to be extremely difficult unless we can get these on-street chargers which this fund provides".
The Department for Infrastructure said it continues to engage with Councils to encourage them to "draw down this funding".
In a statement, it added Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has also made available "match funding of £350k through her Blue Green Fund to support Councils that are successful in securing ORCS funding".
The Department for Transport told BBC News NI it was proactively working with local authorities across all of the devolved administrations to make it as easy as possible to access the funding.