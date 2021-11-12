Newry: Car salesman gets six years for gun possession
A Newry car salesman caught at an arms hide with two guns and ammunition has been sent to prison.
Michael Gerald Drummond, of Orior Park, Bessbrook was tracked to the hide in March 2019 during an aerial police operation.
He admitted ten charges, including possessing loaded Glock and Colt pistols in suspicious circumstances without a firearms license.
Belfast Crown Court heard the 36-year-old had 54 previous convictions.
Belfast Recorder Judge Stephen Fowler QC told Drummond he would have been sentenced to seven and a half years, had he not made a late guilty plea, and that it was a deterrent sentence.
He said he also considered Drummond's lengthy record, with 54 previous convictions including firearms, fraud, blackmail, forgery, excise and copyright offences, an aggravating factor.
Judge Fowler added that Drummond's guilty pleas were made "in the face of an overwhelming case", however Drummond's ill-health and other personal circumstances could not be "totally left out of account".
It also appeared the evidence indicated the weapons were for "onward transmission" and there was nothing "to establish he personally intended to use them".
Drummond will serve half his sentence in custody followed by supervised licenced parole.