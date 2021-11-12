Newtownabbey: Man, 26, tied up, blindfolded and assaulted
A man has been tied up, blindfolded and assaulted during an attack in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, in which a suspected gun was brandished.
It happened at a house in the Ravelston Drive area on Thursday night.
Police received a report at about 22:00 GMT that several males entered the property and forced a 32-year-old female and her nine-year-old daughter into an upstairs room.
The intruders then waited for the 26-year-old male to return home.
He is currently in hospital where he is being treated for facial injuries and cuts to his body.
Police said that while his injuries are serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening.
Det Insp Lenaghan appealed for information, particularly on any sightings of a white Audi A6 or a dark-coloured BMW in the wider Newtownabbey area between 17:00 and 22:00 GMT on Thursday.