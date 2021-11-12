Coleraine: Two men arrested as part of North Antrim UDA operation
- Published
Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating suspected "human rights abuses being carried out by North Antrim UDA".
The men, who are both aged 53, were arrested in Coleraine, County Londonderry, on Thursday night.
Their vehicle was stopped by police in the Ballycastle Road area.
Police said the arrests are linked to a range of violent crimes being carried out by the gang, including multiple shootings and serious assaults.
"We will continue to work with our partners and communities across north Antrim to relentlessly tackle the scourge of criminals who use the threat of violence in an attempt to coercively take control of peoples' lives," said Det Insp Brennan.
"I know that communities want to live in peace without the threat of being innocently caught up in the activities of violent criminals."
He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.