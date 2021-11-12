Carer shortage: Pay rise for staff 'could have significant impact'
The Western Health and Social Care Trust has asked the Department of Health (DoH) to consider paying carers more to address a shortage of staff, one its most senior doctors has said.
Dr Bob Brown told councillors in Londonderry the domiciliary care sector is struggling to recruit and retain staff.
He said an additional £2 per hour could have a "significant impact".
Demand for home-based care currently "outstrips supply", according to DoH.
Dr Brown, the trust's director of care and older people's services, told Derry City and Strabane District council's health committee the department has been working with the trust "to identify ways this winter to incentivise domiciliary care".
Earlier this week, the department said it was working on a range of measures to address "the crisis that we find ourselves in".
At present, about 75% of home care in Northern Ireland is provided by the independent sector.
"Terms and conditions are a key issue," Dr Brown said.
He added: "There has been some calculations that indicate, that assuming an increase in the hourly rate gets straight into the carers' hands rather than the provider's hands, it could have a very significant impact on recruitment, even a £2 per hour increase."
Dr Brown said the pay rise proposal was now "with the department and we have made our case and we are working on that".
The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.
About 1,600 people across Northern Ireland have been assessed as needing a care package - that is they need help with washing, dressing or cooking, or adaptations to their home.
Many are waiting in hospitals or care homes because there is not enough home-based carers to provide the level of care they require.
Domiciliary or home care packages allow those who are ill or vulnerable to be cared for in their own house.
But, according to the Northern Trust, some independent providers have raised concerns about the sustainability of their service as they do not have enough staff.
The trust said the problem is particularly acute in the Mid Ulster area with concerns also emerging in Causeway area too.
While it is mostly the independent sector that is affected, BBC News NI understands that the trust's own service is experiencing challenges which may mean reducing the number of calls.
Figures from the Department of Health show that as of October the number of people waiting for a care package, many of whom are in care homes, has dropped to 1,657.
That includes:
- 410 people - Belfast Health Trust
- 402 people - Northern Health Trust
- 280 people - Southern Health Trust
- 424 people - South Eastern Health Trust
- 141 people - Western Health Trust
BBC News NI understands that many front-line care staff feel the number waiting on care packages could be much higher.