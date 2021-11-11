Lu Na McKinney: Minimum term to be set for wife murderer
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
A man who murdered his wife on a family boating holiday in County Fermanagh will be told the minimum term he must serve in prison later this month.
Stephen McKinney, 45, of Castletown Square, Fintona, County Tyrone, was given a life sentence after being found guilty of murdering Lu Na McKinney.
The body of 35-year-old Mrs McKinney was found in Lough Erne beside a jetty on Devenish Island in April 2017.
The couple and their two children had moored there during their Easter break.
Mr McKinney told the police that his wife had fallen into the water after going on deck to check the mooring ropes.
He said he had gone into the water after her, grabbing her at first, but that she slipped from his grip and went underwater.
In July, a jury at Dungannon Crown Court took less than two hours to find him guilty of murder after listening to 12 weeks of evidence.
At a sentencing hearing in Belfast, a prosecution lawyer argued that the murder fell into a higher category with a starting point of 15 to 20 years in prison.
'Pre-planned, pre-meditated murder'
He said Mrs McKinney was a vulnerable victim, due to the history of coercive and controlling behaviour she experienced in her marriage.
At the time of her death, she was also in a vulnerable state having taken sleeping tablets.
The lawyer argued the murder was "pre-planned and pre-meditated".
The presence of the children was a further aggravating factor, he said, as "they weren't there by accident, they were there by design".
Defence argue for 'most favourable' sentence
A defence lawyer told the court the prosecution could not say what the exact circumstances were that led Mrs McKinney to be in the water.
He argued that there was no evidence that it was a pre-planned and pre-meditated murder.
On that basis, he said, the sentence should be based on the most favourable scenario.
He said it may have been a spontaneous incident, where McKinney pushed his wife into the water knowing she could not swim and had taken sleeping tablets.
The judge, Madame Justice McBride, said she would reflect upon the submissions before sentencing later this month.
She will set the minimum term McKinney must serve in prison before he is considered eligible for parole.