Covid-19: Six more deaths and 1,462 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,782.
Another 1,462 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 1,765 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 288,686 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
On Thursday, there were 387 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 404 on Wednesday.
There were 37 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 36 on Wednesday.
Last updated 11 November at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,773,870 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 1,340,618 are first doses and 1,252,813 second doses.
Last updated 11 November at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,566.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,975 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, down from 3,578 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, there were 551 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals.
There were 89 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 83 on Tuesday.
Last updated 10 November at 14:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,349,773 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,590,040 people have had their first dose and 3,523,488 have had their second dose.
Some 236,245 people have received a single dose vaccine.
Last updated 9 November at 18:45 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland