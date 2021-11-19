Children in Need: The groups making a difference in children's lives
Stage Beyond Theatre Club, based in Londonderry, is one of many organisations which receives funding by BBC Children in Need.
It works with young people with learning difficulties through the medium of drama.
Ahead of Friday's annual appeal programme, the Coleraine-born Game of Thrones actress Michelle Fairley, visited the group to see the difference being made to children's lives.
Artistic director Dee Conaghan said the organisation works with young people with a variety of needs - from speech and language difficulties to those needing to build confidence and self-esteem.
They use drama both as a way for the young people to have fun and to any address problems they may have in their own lives.
"I always think back to one boy who was with us for a year," said Ms Conaghan.
"At the end of the year I said: 'What did you get out of it?'
"Sometimes you're waiting for something massive but he said: 'Well now I'm able to say hello to people.'
"It always just struck me - his life was kind of transformed because he was able to begin the conversations, he was able to engage with people and that was the beginning for him.
"Drama can be a very safe way of exploring things that are difficult, that are challenging."
"We have fun - the kids can be noisy, loud and be themselves but we also work on serious things they're finding difficult and we do that through drama to improve their lives."
The three-year grant of £30,000 funds staffing costs for six facilitators as well as project support costs including props, costumes and art supplies.
The Bears
Greenisland Bears, at Greenisland Football Club in County Antrim, is another project which benefits from funding.
The club provides sport and other benefits to improve physical and mental health, developing confidence and increased skills for children with disabilities.
Before the Bears was formed a disability team had always been "something we wanted to do," coach Laurence Gilloway told BBC News NI.
After an initial meeting where interested parents came to find out more, some families were concerned their children would not be able to take part.
"I said: 'We aren't going to worry about what they can't do - we are going to focus on what they can do.'
"We told the parents the two things we wanted to do was improve the young people's social circle and give them confidence.
"The smiles and the laughs we get are as beneficial for our coaches as it is for kids and parents - they are superstars."
The funding means the team can train indoors during the winter.
The three-year grant of £26,400 funds a part-time development officer, sports equipment, pitch hire and health food costs which helps "enormously and takes the burden off".
As well as the big appeal night show, BBC presenters have been taking part in a range of events this week.
CBeebies' Gyasi Sheppy travelled across Northern Ireland to help others raise money.
Past pupil Gyasi Sheppy, who is now a CBBC Presenter, returned to Lisburn Central today along with Pudsey Bear and the BBC Children in Need Team. Pupils dressed in superhero costumes to mark the occasion and to raise money for Children in Need. It was all very exciting. 😀🦹🦸♂️🎥 pic.twitter.com/B8ShQcZDUF— Lisburn Central PS (@LisburnC) November 12, 2021
BBC Radio Ulster presenter Connor Phillips has been on an exercise bike for most the week, racking up the miles for Children in Need.
From Monday he presented his mid-morning show on the bike before taking his Pudsey challenge on the road.
On Thursday he was in Derry visiting Ardnashee School and College and the Playtrail to take part in their ramble to raise money for Children in Need.
On Friday Connor will be at the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon to join the IncredABLE team and hopefully complete his spinathon fundraiser during his show.
Hugo Duncan will take on the Pudsey baton at 13:30 with a special programme packed full of live music and requests.
On BBC Radio Foyle The Mark Patterson Show will also be hosting a Children in Need special from 13:30.
On Sunday Holly Hamilton and Connor will present Children in Need Best Bits on BBC One Northern Ireland at 15:50.
Last year's national on the night total was £37,032,789 and the overall fundraising total for the 2020 appeal was £57m.
In Northern Ireland the appeal funds 170 projects to a value of £8.6m.
Further information on Children in Need and how to get involved can be found here.
Children in Need will be broadcast on Friday 19 November at 19:00 GMT on BBC One.
On Sunday 21 November, Holly and Connor will present Children in Need Best Bits on BBC One Northern Ireland at 15:50.