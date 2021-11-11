AquaQ Analytics: Software firm creates 40 jobs in Derry
- Published
Software development company AquaQ Analytics is to open a new office in Londonderry, creating 40 jobs.
The firm, which has its headquarters in Belfast, employs about 250 people, including in Canada, the US and Hong Kong.
It is recruiting engineers and developers for its expanding software engineering division.
Its chief operating officer and co-founder James Bradley said there was a "wealth of talent available in Derry".
"We are not going to be the only ones who are going to have this bright idea," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"You're going to see a rush of more companies doing the same and hopefully we will be the first."
'High-skilled workforce'
The company is aiming to have a workforce of over 1,000 people and Mr Bradley said opening its Derry office was the first step to achieving that.
He said the jobs were primarily but not exclusively aimed at graduates, with salaries in the region of £30,000, rising in tandem with talent and experience.
Derry City and Strabane Mayor Graham Warke said the announcement was great for the district.
"I am delighted that these are high quality well-paid jobs in the software development sector are coming to the city and region," he said.
"The company is very well established and their decision to expand their workforce into this region is recognition of our high-skilled workforce and talent base."